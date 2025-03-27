Kenworth donating Transition Trucking award for 10th consecutive year

For the 10th consecutive year, Kenworth will provide the grand prize for the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award – the keys to a new T680.

The Transition Trucking award, presented through a partnership of Fastport, Kenworth and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative, was established to recognize military veteran drivers making a transition to the trucking industry.

“The transportation industry not only embraces a veteran-ready ethos but actively integrates the invaluable skills and experiences our service members bring,” said Brad Bentley, Fastport president. “We are thrilled to return to the Mid-America Trucking Show with this year’s Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence grand prize – the Kenworth T680, a symbol of innovation and opportunity. Participating in the largest gathering of heavy-duty trucking professionals offers an unparalleled platform to honor our veterans and inspire new talent from the military community to join our ranks.”

The nomination period for this year’s Transition Trucking award is set to open on Thursday, March 27. The deadline to submit applications is June 20.

“Kenworth is honored to participate in this life-changing initiative for the tenth consecutive year and we look forward to awarding our flagship T680 to a deserving military veteran at the end of this year,” Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing, said.

In addition to the Kenworth T680 grand prize, finalists for the award will receive a cash prize. Last year, the runner-up received $10,000, while two other finalists were each presented $5,000.

The public will be able to cast their vote in November before a panel of judges selects the winner who meets the requirements specified in the official Transition Trucking award rules.

This year’s Transition Trucking winner will be announced at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 12.

“The transportation industry is a natural fit for veterans looking to continue a purpose-driven career that leverages the critical skill sets, specialized training, and leadership gained during military service – all highly coveted attributes that make them a strategic asset,” said Eric Eversole, U.S. Chamber of Commerce vice president and Hiring Our Heroes president. “Hiring Our Heroes is proud to partner with Fastport and Kenworth for the tenth year to help service members successfully transition into the commercial trucking industry.” LL

