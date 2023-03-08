Kentucky’s driver-focused cameras lead to seatbelt, logbook violation

In September, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the installation of driver-focused cameras at weigh stations along Interstate 75 in Kentucky.

The cameras were said to be an effort by local authorities to limit distracted driving, but only within commercial motor vehicles.

At that time, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the number of commercial motor vehicle operators that comply with federal regulations would be the gauge for success.

Fast forward to March 2023.

These cameras are now resulting in violations being issued, and in a recent case relayed to the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, days after the driver has left the scale.

In this instance, a seatbelt violation and a logbook violation were issued by using photos from the Kentucky driver-focused cameras.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh expressed the Association’s concern about such practices to Land Line in its initial report on the driver-focused cameras in Kentucky.

“We are always concerned when we hear of more surveillance on truckers in the name of safety,” Pugh said. “There are many more questions that need answered about whether these are well-meaning or just more intrusive efforts against truckers in Kentucky.”

A high-priority grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration funded the installation of these cameras.

“It would seem we could spend those dollars much more effectively in helping make the roads safer for the public than what some in-cab viewing cameras will do,” Pugh said. LL