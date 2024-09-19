Kentucky troopers find body of suspected highway shooter

The hunt for a highway shooting suspect may have come to a close with the discovery of a body in a wooded area in Laurel County, Ky.

The Kentucky State Police, along with state and federal agencies, updated the media Wednesday, Sept. 18 on the search for Joseph Couch, the man accused of shooting five people Sept. 7 on Interstate 75 in Kentucky.

State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett announced that at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, troopers and two civilians located a body in deep brush near I-75, at Exit 45.

“We are very confident that tonight brings closure to the search for Joseph Couch. I want to thank all partners for their collaborative effort to bring this to a successful conclusion,” Burnett said. “The people of Laurel County can rest much easier now that this manhunt has been concluded.”

The troopers and the two civilians – Fred and Sheila McCoy – were searching the area because earlier in the day, vultures had been there. The troopers also were trying to locate a smell they believed to be associated with a decomposing body.

While searching, the troopers heard voices and encountered the McCoys. The couple identified themselves and cooperated with the troopers. Almost “immediately” after the troopers encountered the McCoys, who also were looking for the suspected shooter, the four discovered the body, according to a Kentucky State Police news release.

The body has been transported to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for processing and identification. However, personal effects and a weapon found with the body are consistent with Couch.

The arrest warrant for Couch detailed that the suspect had texted a woman ahead of the shootings stating he was going to “kill a lot of people” or “at least try.” The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill himself.

CNN reports that the day of the shooting, the suspect legally purchased an AR-15 with a sight and 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Couch allegedly hit “dozens” of vehicles including tractor-trailers during his shooting spree that killed five people.

Interstate 75 was shut down following the shootings while law enforcement tried to locate the shooter. Early reports of a Facebook post from a Kentucky lawmaker claimed truck drivers surrounded school buses in case the shooter returned to the area. However, that post has been removed, and officials have not confirmed the blockade.

“I am very proud of the efforts and manpower used. All partners have gone above and beyond,” said Sheriff John Root. “Day one, my concern has been the residents of Laurel County and their safety. I hope our county can get back to what is normal.”

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office will continue to lead the I-75 shooting investigation. LL