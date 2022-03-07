Kentucky, Ohio seek federal funding for toll-free Brent Spence Bridge project

Nearly a year and a half after a truck crash shut down the Brent Spence Bridge for six weeks, the governors of Kentucky and Ohio are seeking up to $2 billion in federal funding for a toll-free companion bridge.

With more than $1 trillion in infrastructure funding now available, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine are ready to pursue the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project.

Expected to significantly decrease traffic congestion, the project calls for a new bridge over the Ohio River near the Brent Spence Bridge. Serving as an alternative route, the new bridge will draw traffic away from the existing bridge known for traffic congestion.

If the states receive the requested amount, the $2 billion will pay for most of the construction of the new bridge. Consequently, no tolls will be necessary to pay for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project.

“For decades, the backups on the Brent Spence Bridge have frustrated drivers, hindered economic development and slowed supply chain deliveries. Today, a solution is in reach, and we are committed to aggressively working together to secure this funding to help us fix this transportation nightmare once and for all,” Gov. DeWine said in a statement. “Not only will this project improve quality of life for drivers in Ohio and Kentucky, but keeping this major transportation network open and moving will also have a significant positive impact on our national economy and national security.”

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been in the planning phase for about two decades. Many of the construction details are already in place. The new bridge was approved 10 years ago. With years of preplanning out of the way, construction of the companion bridge can begin as soon as 2024 if the states receive the $2 billion.

Kentucky and Ohio will split the expected cost of $2.8 billion. Specifically, Ohio will pay $1.48 billion and Kentucky will pay $1.31 billion. If awarded the $2 billion from the federal government, the remaining funding will come in the form of state and local money.

Built in 1963, the Brent Spence Bridge was designed to carry about 80,000 vehicles a day. Currently, traffic volume on the bridge is about double that maximum capacity.

Bridge crash reignites discussions of companion bridge

In November 2020, the Brent Spence Bridge was shut down for six weeks after a crash involving two trucks caused a fire.

The crash occurred at 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2020, after a truck jackknifed while traveling north on the Brent Spence Bridge. A truck hauling potassium hydroxide crashed into the jackknifed truck. Hundreds of gallons of spilled diesel caught on fire on the bridge. No one was killed in the crash.

Hazardous materials are not allowed on the bridge. However, the small amount of potassium hydroxide that was being hauled was not enough to qualify as hazardous material cargo. The chemical compound likely had no effect on the damage to the bridge as it is neither flammable nor combustible.

Regardless, many have raised suspicions of the efficacy of the current hazmat restrictions on the Brent Spence Bridge. Consequently, new signs were installed on the Kentucky and Ohio sides of the bridge.

The crash also reenergized talks about the proposed Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. With a massive infrastructure funding bill signed into law one year later, Kentucky and Ohio may get the funding they have been looking for. LL

