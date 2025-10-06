Kentucky installing speed enforcement devices

Kentucky transportation officials point to “increased safety” in announcing the installation of automated speed enforcement devices in the coming weeks.

New state legislation allows for the use of automated speed enforcement devices in active highway work zones.

The Jared Lee Helton Act is named in honor of a Kentucky highway worker who was killed in a work zone crash.

“Every Kentuckian deserves to make it home safely,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “We’re hopeful this initiative will inspire drivers to be more aware of their speeds in every work zone to avoid preventable crashes and save lives.”

Work zones on U.S. Highway 25 in Fayette County and Interstate 75 near Corbin, Ky., will be among the first to have the speed enforcement devices installed.

Enforcement is scheduled to begin in October, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

“Installing these speed enforcement cameras is a necessary step to protect not only the men and women working on our roads, but all Kentucky families traveling through these work zones,” said John Blanton, Kentucky state representative and bill sponsor.

Safer work zones ahead! 📷 Our first automated speed enforcement devices are coming to work zones in Fayette County (U.S. 25), near Corbin (I-75), and Shelby County (I-64). They are not active yet as we give drivers time to adjust before enforcement starts in October. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jwyg4wXzvO — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) September 26, 2025

Officials also plan to install speed enforcement devices in work zones on Kentucky Highway 3 at Inez in Martin County and Interstate 64 near Shelbyville in Shelby County.

Additional locations may be added to that list this year, state transportation officials said.

Automated enforcement will feature clear warning signs and flashing lights so drivers know when they are approaching an area where cameras are active, according to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet news release.

Tickets will only be issued in person by law enforcement officers based on detector data. Fines can be up to $500.

Kentucky State Police will oversee enforcement at the initial locations for the rest of 2025.

“Every day, our crews head into work zones knowing they’re exposed to real risks from speeding traffic,” said Chad LaRue, executive director of the Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors. “This effort is a great step to ensure our contractors and crews have safe working conditions, just like anyone else.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association maintains that the focus on revenue-generating automated speed enforcement devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic. LL

Read more Kentucky news.