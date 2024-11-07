Kentucky CMV enforcement to participate in safety program

From Nov. 18-20, Kentucky State Police’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will participate in a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration event focused on road safety.

Unsafe behaviors such as aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating, failing to wear a seat belt and driving under the influence are among the focus of Operation SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement).

“KSP is honored to be a part of this initiative to make it safer for everyone to travel through our state during the upcoming holiday season,” Sergeant Jason Morris, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement spokesperson, said in a statement. “We are committed to preventing dangerous driver behaviors and educating motorists on sharing the road safely with commercial trucks.”

During this time, Kentucky State Police commercial vehicle inspectors will open scale facilities to verify that drivers meet the requirements of safety regulations including hours of service, CDL compliance, medical certification and commercial motor vehicle credentialing.

Kentucky law enforcement officials have advised all motorists to consider the following when on the road:

Stay out of blind spots. Larger vehicles have more enlarged blind spots on all four sides.

Pass safely. Before passing, make sure you can see the truck driver in the truck’s side mirror. And use your turn signal.

Do not cut off large vehicles. It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop.

Avoid tailgating. Following too closely puts you in a truck’s blind spot, which can be dangerous.

Commercial vehicle enforcement staff in Kentucky recently held a weigh station demonstration as part of the International Registration Plan fall workshop.

KSP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement recently held a weight station demonstration in Kenton Co. as part of the International Registration Plan Fall Workshop. This effort, hosted alongside the @KYTC, taught nearly 200 people about vehicle inspection technology and more.🚛 pic.twitter.com/xPFcBfMhGv — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) November 6, 2024

According to the Kentucky Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division website, the department’s mission is to encourage and promote safe driving through education and safety awareness.

Additional information about FMCSA’s SafeDrive initiative is available online. LL

