Kennedy steps down at St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

There is a changing of the guard coming at the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. Citing personal reasons, Donna Kennedy will step down from her role as executive director on Monday, May 5. She will remain with the organization as lead strategic advisor.

Kennedy has been with the organization for 18 years. St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund was started by Dr. John McElligott, Dave Nemo and Michael Burns to help over-the-road truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury takes them off the road.

Since Kennedy joined the organization in 2007, the fund has provided more than $5 million in assistance to more than 4,000 truck drivers and their families. Once the only staffer, Kennedy grew the organization to a staff of six.

“I have truly enjoyed the last 18 years as director and am proud of the work the SCF has done. It has been amazing to watch the organization grow and affect so many lives and families. I am confident that the new director will successfully lead the SCF to new heights,” Kennedy said in a press release. “My hope has always been that St. Christopher Fund will be the St. Jude’s of trucking. We have a great team in place and an amazing board of directors that can make that a reality. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the SCF.”

President of the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, Norita Taylor, reflected on Kennedy’s time with the organization and her departure.

“While this was certainly not the kind of news we would like to hear, we fully understand and respect her decision. Her contributions over the years to SCF are immeasurable, and we want to see things in a positive light going forward,” Taylor said in a press release.

“She has graciously agreed to remain with SCF in a consulting role with the official title of lead strategic advisor. This is great news, and we know this will ensure a smooth transition for the organization. We also have been able to interview and select a new executive director due to the expedient and diligent efforts on Donna’s part.”

The new executive director will be announced Tuesday, May 6. LL

