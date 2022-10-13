Kenan Advantage Group buys Toronto’s Connectrans

Kenan Advantage Group continues to expand by acquiring other companies.

KAG Logistics, a subsidiary of Kenan Advantage Group, announced Oct. 12 having acquired Connectrans Logistics Inc., Mississauga, Ontario, in the Toronto area.

Connectrans Logistics offers logistics services for cross-border freight transportation between Canada and the U.S. Connectrans has an established carrier network with expertise in transportation solutions within dry van, temperature control, flatbed, over-dimensional and intermodal.

KAG Logistics is a logistics provider within the energy commodities, renewable fuels, specialty products, food products and merchant gas supply chains across North America.

“The acquisition of Connectrans expands our footprint into the Canadian logistics market, which is strategic to our future growth plans, particularly in our Specialty Products Division” Kevin Spencer, president of KAG Logistics, said in a news release. “It also allows us to continue strengthening our cross-border experience as we serve our current and potential Canadian and U.S. customers that flourish in both marketplaces.”

Steve Hodowany, president and general manager at Connectrans, said in a news release that he expected the acquisition of his company by KAG Logistics to be an extremely smooth transition.

“By partnering with KAG Logistics, we will be able to offer our customers enhanced capabilities with access to the U.S. marketplace, specialized assets, industry-leading technologies and additional logistics expertise from a strong and experienced leadership team,” Hodowany said in the news release.

Kenan Advantage Group claims to be the largest tank truck transporter and logistics provider in North America. It operates through its six operating groups, consisting of KAG Energy, KAG Specialty Products, KAG Food Products, KAG Merchant Gas, KAG Canada and KAG Logistics.

Recently, North Canton, Ohio-based Kenan Advantage Group announced having acquired Wharton, N.J.-based Carbon Express, which became part of Kenan’s Specialty Products Division.

In June, KAG Logistics acquired American PetroLog, a Lafayette, La.-based third-party logistics firm provides multi-modal distribution services to the petrochemical industry.

In February, Kenan Advantage Group’s Specialty Products Division acquired Toledo, Ohio-based K-Limited Carrier, which transports bulk chemical products across the Midwest U.S. LL

