KC Scout website service has been restored

July 10, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

KC Scout has announced its website services, including live cameras, were restored on Tuesday, July 9 – more than two months after a cyberattack compromised the system.

This restoration follows a June 20 announcement that KC Scout’s digital message boards again were displaying real-time information after having been shut down by the April cyberattack.

A joint statement from the Missouri and Kansas Departments of Transportation reiterated that a full restoration of services is ongoing. This includes the KC Scout mobile app, real-time cameras on the MoDOT and KDOT traveler maps and camera stream access for media partners.

KC Scout utilizes some 400 cameras to monitor highways in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Those cameras have proven particularly critical for truckers in adverse weather conditions. The service not only provides real-time travel information but also is a reliable source for verifying with a dispatcher whether a trip should be paused, stopped or not started at all.

“The DOTs and KC Scout thank everyone for their patience during the service outage and as efforts toward complete service restoration continue,” the joint statement said.

Emergency services through the Kansas and Missouri Departments of Transportation are still available. Both the Kansas Highway Patrol Motorist Assist Vehicle and MoDOT Emergency Response continue to run routes and respond to incidents in their jurisdictions.

Find the latest traffic updates nationwide on this Land Line resources page.

Immediate and critical traffic information impacting the Kansas City metro area can be found at MoDOT.org or KanDrive.gov.

Motorists also can call 888-275-6636 in Missouri or 511 in Kansas for traffic updates. LL

Read More Land Line news by state.

