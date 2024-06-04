Kaleb Hammett wins Best of Show at Shell Rotella SuperRigs
June 4, 2024
•Land Line Staff
Kaleb Hammett’s 2019 Peterbilt 389 that he calls “Hoss” was selected as Best of Show at the 42nd Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Show.
The Dodd City, Texas, trucker collected $10,000 while earning a spot in the 2025 SuperRigs Calendar.
Hammett’s Best of Show winning truck also collected the prize for Best Lights. Hammett also picked up Best Interior with his 2017 Peterbilt 389 named “Ya Savvy.”
Held at the Texas Motor Speedway, SuperRigs awarded more than $25,000 in cash and prizes across 20 different categories. Winners also received reward miles through the Shell Rotella loyalty program.
Best of Show runner-up JR Schleuger of Britt, Iowa, won $4,000 for his 1984 Kenworth W900B, while $2,000 went to Ernie Adams of New Florence, Pa., and his 1982 Kenworth W900A.
Other winners included Jeff Hoker (Non-Working/Show Truck and People’s Choice), Alex Schleuger (Classic and Best Chrome), Jaden Lindamood (Working Truck – Limited Mileage and Best Engine), Gary Jones (Tractor) and Tarik Al-Amin II (Tractor-Trailer).
The Steve Sturgess Award went to Brandon McInnis of Montalba, Texas, for his 1985 Mack Superliner RW613.
In 2023, OOIDA member Truett Novosad and his wife, Crystal, earned the top honor at SuperRigs with their Doc Holiday-inspired 2007 Peterbilt 379.
2024 Shell Rotella SuperRigs results
Best of Show
Kaleb Hammett
Dodd City, Texas
2019 Peterbilt 389
Best of Show first runner-up
JR Schleuger
Britt, Iowa
1984 Kenworth W900B
Best of Show second runner-up
Ernie Adams
New Florence, Pa.
1982 Kenworth W900A
Non-Working/Show Truck
Jeff Hoker
Dixon, Iowa
2023 Peterbilt 389
First Place Classic Division
Alex Schleuger
Britt, Iowa
2005 Kenworth W900L
Second Place Classic Division
Cody Lindamood
Farmersville, Texas
2000 Peterbilt 379
Third Place Classic Division
Jay Holsomback
Sugar Valley, Ga.
1996 Kenworth W900L
First Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage
Jaden Lindamood
Irving, Texas
2013 Peterbilt 389
Second Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage
Jerry Cruz
Von Ormy, Texas
2005 Peterbilt 379X
Third Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage
Andrew Worth
Winnipeg, N.D.
2024 Kenworth W900B
First Place Tractor Division
Gary Jones
Lawson, Mo.
2018 Peterbilt 389
Second Place Tractor Division
Kaleb Hammett
Dodd City, Texas
2017 Peterbilt 389
Third Place Tractor Division
Mike Anderson
Checotah, Okla.
1999 Peterbilt 379
First Place Tractor-Trailer Division
Tarik Al-Amin II
Crete, Ill.
2023 Kenworth W900L
Second Place Tractor-Trailer Division
Clayton Heise
Thornton, Texas
2024 Peterbilt 389
Third Place Tractor-Trailer Division
Kevin Benson
Maywood, Mo.
2023 Peterbilt 389
Best Engine
Jaden Lindamood
Irving, Texas
2013 Peterbilt 389
Best Chrome
Alex Schleuger
Britt, Iowa
2005 Kenworth W900L
Best Theme
Theresa Desantis
Apache Junction, Ariz.
1985 Peterbilt EXHD 359
Best Interior
Kaleb Hammett
Dodd City, Texas
2017 Peterbilt 389
Best Lights
Kaleb Hammett
Dodd City, Texas
2019 Peterbilt 389
Steve Sturgess Award
Brandon McInnis
Montalba, Texas
1985 Mack Superliner RW613
People’s Choice
Jeff Hoker
Dixon, Iowa
2023 Peterbilt 389
$250 from Shell Rotella LL