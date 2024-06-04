Kaleb Hammett wins Best of Show at Shell Rotella SuperRigs

Kaleb Hammett’s 2019 Peterbilt 389 that he calls “Hoss” was selected as Best of Show at the 42nd Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Show.

The Dodd City, Texas, trucker collected $10,000 while earning a spot in the 2025 SuperRigs Calendar.

Hammett’s Best of Show winning truck also collected the prize for Best Lights. Hammett also picked up Best Interior with his 2017 Peterbilt 389 named “Ya Savvy.”

Congratulations to the Shell Rotella #SuperRigs2024 Best in Show winner, Kaleb Hammett!🎉2019 Peterbilt 389, named Hoss pic.twitter.com/rpqxnDENZo — Shell Rotella (@ShellRotella) June 1, 2024

Held at the Texas Motor Speedway, SuperRigs awarded more than $25,000 in cash and prizes across 20 different categories. Winners also received reward miles through the Shell Rotella loyalty program.

Best of Show runner-up JR Schleuger of Britt, Iowa, won $4,000 for his 1984 Kenworth W900B, while $2,000 went to Ernie Adams of New Florence, Pa., and his 1982 Kenworth W900A.

Other winners included Jeff Hoker (Non-Working/Show Truck and People’s Choice), Alex Schleuger (Classic and Best Chrome), Jaden Lindamood (Working Truck – Limited Mileage and Best Engine), Gary Jones (Tractor) and Tarik Al-Amin II (Tractor-Trailer).

The Steve Sturgess Award went to Brandon McInnis of Montalba, Texas, for his 1985 Mack Superliner RW613.

In 2023, OOIDA member Truett Novosad and his wife, Crystal, earned the top honor at SuperRigs with their Doc Holiday-inspired 2007 Peterbilt 379.

2024 Shell Rotella SuperRigs results

Best of Show

Kaleb Hammett

Dodd City, Texas

2019 Peterbilt 389

Best of Show first runner-up

JR Schleuger

Britt, Iowa

1984 Kenworth W900B

Best of Show second runner-up

Ernie Adams

New Florence, Pa.

1982 Kenworth W900A

Non-Working/Show Truck

Jeff Hoker

Dixon, Iowa

2023 Peterbilt 389

First Place Classic Division

Alex Schleuger

Britt, Iowa

2005 Kenworth W900L

Second Place Classic Division

Cody Lindamood

Farmersville, Texas

2000 Peterbilt 379

Third Place Classic Division

Jay Holsomback

Sugar Valley, Ga.

1996 Kenworth W900L

First Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Jaden Lindamood

Irving, Texas

2013 Peterbilt 389

Second Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Jerry Cruz

Von Ormy, Texas

2005 Peterbilt 379X

Third Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Andrew Worth

Winnipeg, N.D.

2024 Kenworth W900B

First Place Tractor Division

Gary Jones

Lawson, Mo.

2018 Peterbilt 389

Second Place Tractor Division

Kaleb Hammett

Dodd City, Texas

2017 Peterbilt 389

Third Place Tractor Division

Mike Anderson

Checotah, Okla.

1999 Peterbilt 379

First Place Tractor-Trailer Division

Tarik Al-Amin II

Crete, Ill.

2023 Kenworth W900L

Second Place Tractor-Trailer Division

Clayton Heise

Thornton, Texas

2024 Peterbilt 389

Third Place Tractor-Trailer Division

Kevin Benson

Maywood, Mo.

2023 Peterbilt 389

Best Engine

Jaden Lindamood

Irving, Texas

2013 Peterbilt 389

Best Chrome

Alex Schleuger

Britt, Iowa

2005 Kenworth W900L

Best Theme

Theresa Desantis

Apache Junction, Ariz.

1985 Peterbilt EXHD 359

Best Interior

Kaleb Hammett

Dodd City, Texas

2017 Peterbilt 389

Best Lights

Kaleb Hammett

Dodd City, Texas

2019 Peterbilt 389

Steve Sturgess Award

Brandon McInnis

Montalba, Texas

1985 Mack Superliner RW613

People’s Choice

Jeff Hoker

Dixon, Iowa

2023 Peterbilt 389

$250 from Shell Rotella LL

