Jury trial begins in discrimination case against Western Distributing Co.

A jury trial has begun in a 6-year-old case against Western Distributing Co. accusing it of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

On Jan. 9, a Colorado jury began hearing a case against Denver-based Western Distributing Co. filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The case was filed in July 2016 by the EEOC claiming Western Distributing violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Western is being accused of failing to accommodate, terminating and refusing to rehire qualified employees with disabilities. Furthermore, EEOC alleges that Western administered policies thateffectively limited opportunities for disabled employees and retaliated against those who engaged in lawful protected activities.

Specifically, Western Distributing Co. is accused of having a “maximum-leave” practice that terminates employees who are unable to return to work in 12 weeks or less.

The policy required employees who are off work for medical reasons to receive a full-duty medical clearance prior to returning to work. Employees who could return to work with accommodations were not allowed to do so, and employees were discharged upon expiration of their medical leave, regardless of whether they could have returned with some accommodation.

According to the lawsuit, Western Distributing Co. denied employees’ request for an extension on their medical leave, regardless of how short the extension was. Western also denied requests for accommodations.

The requirement of “full duty” to return to work denied employees the opportunity to work with medical restrictions. A discharge determination was made without a process that could determine if the employee could perform essential functions of the job or to discuss potential reasonable accommodations.

Heart surgery recovery

At least one over-the-road trucker experienced such discrimination. In March 2009, a trucker for Western Distributing informed the company that he had developed a heart condition that required open heart surgery. Shortly after, the driver began his Family Medical Leave Act leave.

In May 2009, Western Distributing received a note from a doctor that stated the trucker was OK to return to commercial driving with no restrictions. However, Western required a release from its own doctor. The contracted doctor determined that the driver could not return for work until at least June 26, 2009.

Western Distributing denied the driver’s request to work in another capacity in the meantime. The trucker’s FMLA leave expired on June 17, 2009, just nine days before the scheduled appointment with the company’s doctor. Western discharged the driver that same day.

The company doctor ended up clearing the driver for work on June 26. However, the driver was told he would need to be rehired as a new employee. The lawsuit alleges that “numerous other qualified employees with disabilities have been denied the opportunity to work.”

In November 2021, Western Distributing Co. claimed the Americans with Disabilities Act interferes with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. LL