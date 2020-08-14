Portland, Ore., based Jubitz Travel Center and Truck Stop plans to continue its long tradition of Driver Appreciation Day. This year’s event will be different than previous years due to social distancing requirements because of the coronavirus, but the company still plans to thank truck drivers for their essential roles.

On Sept.23, Jubitz will host a free event to celebrate the hard work of the truck drivers who transport more than 70% of America’s freight. The travel center is located at Exit 307 off Interstate 5 in north Portland.

“It’s a hard job, and truck drivers are often taken for granted. But without them, everything would grind to a halt. Almost every aspect of daily life is made possible by truck drivers,” said Mark Gram, chief operating officer of Jubitz in the company media announcement about changes in this year’s celebration.

The event will include an outdoor boxed lunch giveaway for anyone with a CDL from 9 a.m. to1 p.m. or as supplies last. Truck drivers will receive swag bags full of prizes and have the chance to win gift cards that will be sent to them by mail. Every aspect of the event will prioritize safety and social distancing, and masks will be required.

Jubitz has been recognizing the hard work of truck drivers for years through its annual Driver Appreciation Day event. Founded in 1952 by Monroe A. “Moe” Jubitz, Jubitz Travel Center and Truck Stop remains a single-location, family-owned business.

The event is sponsored by DAT Solutions, Lynco Products, Washington Trucking Associations, Oregon Trucking Associations, McCoy Freightliner, Pacific Northwest Truck Museum, DAS Companies, Form Analysis, Harbor Wholesale, West Coast Coffee, Strive Workplace Solutions, Ambest, Sysco Portland, Duck Delivery, Franz Bakery and Duck Delivery Produce.