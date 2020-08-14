Jubitz Travel Center continues its tradition of Driver Appreciation Day

August 14, 2020

Wendy Parker

|

Portland, Ore., based Jubitz Travel Center and Truck Stop plans to continue its long tradition of Driver Appreciation Day. This year’s event will be different than previous years due to social distancing requirements because of the coronavirus, but the company still plans to thank truck drivers for their essential roles.

On Sept.23, Jubitz will host a free event to celebrate the hard work of the truck drivers who transport more than 70% of America’s freight. The travel center is located at Exit 307 off Interstate 5 in north Portland.

“It’s a hard job, and truck drivers are often taken for granted. But without them, everything would grind to a halt. Almost every aspect of daily life is made possible by truck drivers,” said Mark Gram, chief operating officer of Jubitz in the company media announcement about changes in this year’s celebration.

The event will include an outdoor boxed lunch giveaway for anyone with a CDL from 9 a.m. to1 p.m. or as supplies last. Truck drivers will receive swag bags full of prizes and have the chance to win gift cards that will be sent to them by mail. Every aspect of the event will prioritize safety and social distancing, and masks will be required.

Jubitz has been recognizing the hard work of truck drivers for years through its annual Driver Appreciation Day event. Founded in 1952 by Monroe A. “Moe” Jubitz, Jubitz Travel Center and Truck Stop remains a single-location, family-owned business.

The event is sponsored by DAT Solutions, Lynco Products, Washington Trucking Associations, Oregon Trucking Associations, McCoy Freightliner, Pacific Northwest Truck Museum, DAS Companies, Form Analysis, Harbor Wholesale, West Coast Coffee, Strive Workplace Solutions, Ambest, Sysco Portland, Duck Delivery, Franz Bakery and Duck Delivery Produce.

Wendy Parker

Wendy Parker has covered the trucking industry since 2012 after she says she “lost my mind and decided to climb inside my husband’s big truck to travel with him as an over-the road, long-haul trucker.” Her unique writing style that ranges from biting satire to investigative journalism coupled with her unbridled passion for fighting round out a wildly talented stable of writers.

Related News

Changes to hours-of-service rule

Oregon

Changes to hours-of-service rules

Changes to the hours-of-service rules are moving ahead as planned next month. Plus, other news from the FMCSA Trucking Safety Summit.

By Scott Thompson | August 06

FMCSA regulation exemption

News

FMCSA receives exemption request to allow company to lower cameras

A company is asking FMCSA to allow its advanced driver assistance system cameras to be mounted lower in the windshield than the regulations permit.

By Mark Schremmer | August 14

State of Ohio flags waving in front of the Statehouse in Columbus, OH

News

Ohio bill allows more local police on interstates

An Ohio House committee continues discussing a bill to enable more townships to send local police onto interstates. Effort raises concern about speed traps.

By Keith Goble | August 14

judges gavel, law books

News

Trucking sales company’s insurer off the hook due to pollution exemption

Does your insurance policy have a pollution exemption? A federal court found that an insurer is not liable for damages caused by a chemical cloud.

By Tyson Fisher | August 14