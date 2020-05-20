From tomorrow through Sunday, OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to be in Joplin, Mo.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the Joplin 44 Petro on May 21-14. The Joplin 44 Petro is at Exit 4 from I-44 and Highway 43.

The Joplin 44 Petro is part of the Iowa 80 Group.

Nearby the Joplin 44 Petro is 4-State Trucks, where Bossman Bryan Martin comes up with stories he shares in Land Line Magazine in the Mafia Secrets feature. There is also a Pilot Travel Center and a facility for Fort Smith, Ark.-based ABF Freight.

Double brokeringdiscussion

The Spirit was buzzing with activity at the previous stop in Oklahoma City, Okla., Jon said. One serious topic of discussion was the practice of double or triple brokering of loads.

That’s where a broker gives a shipper’s load to another broker instead of a motor carrier. Each broker charges a fee, so that cuts into a driver’s pay. For some drivers, it is a serious problem that can leave them holding the bag while on the road.

OOIDA offers some guidance in working with brokers.

OOIDA also has encouraged drivers to request documentation from brokers to which they are legally entitled for the sake of broker transparency.

Land Line reported in October 2019 on a man who pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a rebrokering or double brokering scheme.

Enroute to Joplin, Jon said there were a lot of vans and reefers on the road, but there was one conspicuous segment missing.

“Here it is May and there are no household movers on the road. Where have the bedbuggers gone?” he asked.

