John McElligott, longtime champion of truckers’ health, dies at 80

Dr. John McElligott, cofounder of the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund and longtime advocate for truckers’ physical and financial health, has died at the age of 80.

McElligott passed away on Sunday, Feb. 15. For over 30 years, he operated two occupational health clinics focusing primarily on the health and wellness of truck drivers – a community he believed was underserved and often overlooked.

“Dr. John worked tirelessly for more than 30 years to support truck drivers. His dedication and passion for the industry are immeasurable,” McElligott’s wife Lisa said in a statement. “His sacrifices for others went above and beyond.”

In addition to directly impacting drivers through his clinics, McElligott was the cofounder of the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund – a group dedicated to helping over-the-road truckers and their families after an illness or injury leaves them out of work.

“From the very beginning, Dr. John was driven by the belief that if truck drivers are the backbone of this country, then we must take care of them when they cannot take care of themselves,” Donna Kennedy, former executive director of the St. Christopher Fund, said. “I had the privilege of working alongside him as he turned caring into action. He didn’t just talk about the health crisis facing drivers, he did something about it. Every driver we helped mattered to him. The St. Christopher Fund exists because of Dr. John’s compassion.”

Through the fund, McElligott reached more than 5,000 drivers and raised over $5 million in financial assistance for truckers.

“His vision created a safety net for thousands of families across the country,” the group said in a statement. “He understood the statistics of higher rates of chronic disease, the lack of insurance and the barriers to care, but what truly moved him were the personal stories. His legacy lives on in every driver and family we continue to support.”

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, McElligott joined the armed forces in 1964 and served as a Navy Corpsman attached to the Marines during the Vietnam War, completing four years of active duty and additional reserve service.

After his military service, McElligott completed the Physician’s Assistant Program at Duke University, where he graduated top of his class. He would serve as a Physician’s Assistant for the next 16 years before furthering his education. The John McElligott Veterans Memorial Garden – the nation’s only memorial honoring Physician Assistants who have served or are currently serving in the uniformed services – is on the grounds of the Stead Center at Duke.

McElligott would later earn a Master of Public Health in Occupational Health and Safety from the University of Tennessee, attend medical school and complete his residency at Yale Griffin Hospital, finishing at the top of his class at age 40.

For his dedication to his patients and truckers, McElligott received several distinctions.

In 2023, he was awarded the East Tennessee Healthcare Hero Lifetime Achievement Award. The same year, McElligott was named to the Wall of Fame at the Mid-America Trucking Show for his contributions to the industry.

Courtney Niemann, executive director of the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund, said the charity will continue McElligott’s mission.

“I stepped into this role as a new director last year, deeply aware that I’d be standing on the foundation he built,” Niemann said. “We will all honor his legacy by continuing to serve drivers with urgency, integrity, and heart … His commitment to prevention through health and wellness programs will continue guiding our mission for years to come.” LL