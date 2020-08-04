“Duck Ethel, it’s a giant murder hornet! Wait, no … duck anyways, it’s a flying car!”

This might be an appropriate response should you observe a flying car merging on to I-93 in New Hampshire from above your truck, instead of beside your truck, and I’m here to tell ya,’ be prepared to see it one day.

(Actually, at this point in 2020, I’m pretty sure most drivers wouldn’t be surprised to see a man-eating bat in a truck stop shower stall, but here we are. We may as well make the most of it.)

On July 28, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed a transportation bill that includes language referred to as the “Jetson Bill,” addressing roadworthy aircraft.

The bill itself is an interesting read. It establishes that using the flying car to avoid tolls is a no-no and, oddly enough, right out of the gate, “provides for the immediate disqualification of a commercial motor vehicle driver” upon receipt of information such as the driver refused a blood alcohol concentration test.

Further language of the bill addresses inspection, licensure and proper tagging – because, did you really think you’d get away with not having a license plate on your flying car? No way, friend.

Also, you can’t fly on and off the highway proper but I’m pretty sure someone will try it. Humans are like that.

This legislation also adds a project in Merrimack to remove exit 11 ramp toll plazas and makes a bonded, supplemental appropriation to the Department of Education for the purpose of completing construction of the Hudson, N.H., Career and Technical Education Center.

(Not sure what either of those things has to do with the strict control of flying cars, but I’m sure there’s a reason somewhere. Maybe. Or not.)

So how close are we to sharing the road with the real-life version of George Jetson?

Depends on who you’re talking to.

Clearly, today’s technology goes beyond this hilarious homemade example of a car that can fly but has some serious issues with landing.

First and foremost the definition of a flying car comes into question. Some believe there is no such thing as a flying car, only a roadworthy vehicle capable of flight, or airplanes you can drive.

After you fight your way through that cauldron of controversy, you can have a discussion group about yet another theory put forth that “flying cars will undermine democracy and the environment.”

You could even subscribe to the idea that the technology is already widely available but not in use by the public because not enough people will fork out a million-and-a-half bucks for a neato contraption they can’t fly over city streets and laugh at all the peons in cars and trucks.

Regardless of your personal beliefs, you can rest assured the state of New Hampshire is ready to charge the crap out of them – I mean, welcome them with open highways and blue skies.