Jail time for trooper named in CDL scheme

A former Massachusetts state trooper will serve time in prison for his part in a conspiracy to accept bribes in exchange for passing grades on CDL tests.

In January, Calvin Butner and five other individuals were charged in a 74-count indictment alleging that he and others produced false records and passing scores for CDL applicants in exchange for bribes.

Prosecutors claim the scheme lasted from May 2019 through January 2023. During that time, Butner and three other members of the CDL unit gave preferential treatment to at least 17 applicants for commercial driver’s licenses. Additionally, investigators said that passing scores were given to three applicants who had failed the CDL skills test and to five individuals who didn’t even take it at all.

According to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, 26 individuals who received their commercial driver’s license through the scheme have since had their CDLs revoked.

Others charged in the indictment include:

Gary Cederquist, 58, of Stoughton

Perry Mendes, 63, of Wareham

Joel Rogers, 54, of Bridgewater

Scott Camara, 42, of Rehoboth

Eric Mathison, 47, of Boston

As far as what the troopers received in exchange for the passing scores, prosecutors said the kickbacks included free inventory from a water company, a granite post and mailbox, a new driveway and a snow blower.

“The CDL skills test is a demanding, in-person test … Only drivers who pass the test and thereby prove they are qualified to drive a commercial vehicle may be issued a CDL, with the primary goal of public safety,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement.

In April, Butner pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to falsify records, three counts of falsifying records and aiding and abetting and five counts of making false statements.

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, Butner was sentenced by a federal court in Boston to serve three months in prison for his role in the scheme. Additionally, Butner was ordered to serve one year of supervised release following his prison term – with the first three months of that being spent under house arrest. LL