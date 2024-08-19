J.B. Hunt to pay job applicants $4.2M for wage-transparency law violations

August 19, 2024

Tyson Fisher

Some truck driving job applicants in Washington state will receive a paycheck from J.B. Hunt after settling a lawsuit claiming the trucking company failed to disclose a salary range in its job postings, violating state wage-transparency laws.

According to court documents filed in a King County superior court, J.B. Hunt has agreed to pay $4.2 million to a class of more than 2,000 applicants for truck driving jobs in Washington. Jobseekers claim the trucking company did not include salary ranges and descriptions of benefits in job postings.

The lawsuit is based on Washington’s wage-transparency law that went into effect in January 2023.

Wage-transparency law

Companies are required to disclose specific wage and benefit information in job postings for work that a Washington-based employee could perform.

Specifically, employers must include in job postings the wage scale or salary range for each job opening. Lowest to highest pay has to be revealed in the posting and cannot be open-ended. For example, a salary range can be “$45,000 to $60,000” but cannot be “$45,000/year and up” or “up to $29/hour.” Piece-rate wages are also required to include a range, such as “$0.55 – $0.63/mile.”

J.B. Hunt job postings screenshot
Two similar J.B. Hunt truck driver job postings in Missouri (top) and Washington (bottom). Wage information for the Missouri job is basic and does not include a salary range, while the Washington job includes a salary range and detailed information about other forms of compensation. Missouri does not have a wage-transparency law. (Screenshot captured on Monster.com on Monday, Aug. 19)

Wage-transparency laws in Washington apply only to employers with 15 or more employees. Employers cannot avoid job posting rules by stating they will not accept Washington applicants. Exceptions apply to jobs performed entirely outside of the state, like waitstaff at a restaurant in other states.

Washington’s wage-transparency law also requires employers to disclose all benefits and other compensation available in the job posting.

According to GovDocs, a company offering employment law compliance services, 11 other states and the District of Columbia have wage-transparency laws similar to Washington’s: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois (beginning January 2025), Maryland, Massachusetts (January 2025), Minnesota (January 2025), Nevada, New York and Rhode Island. Local wage-transparency laws are in effect in three states: New Jersey (Jersey City), New York (Ithaca, New York City and Westchester County) and Ohio (Cincinnati and Toledo).

J.B. Hunt, Knight Transport job postings

According to a complaint filed in May, J.B. Hunt failed to comply with wage-transparency law requirements in its truck driver job postings.

The lawsuit includes four named plaintiffs who applied for truck driving jobs in Washington posted by J.B. Hunt. Jobs ranged from local driver positions in Chehalis to regional driver positions in Sumner. Plaintiffs claimed that none of the job postings included wage scales, salary ranges or a general description of benefits and other compensation per state wage-transparency laws.

Job applicants also claimed they lost valuable time applying for jobs with J.B. Hunt that did not follow wage-transparency laws. Plaintiffs argued they could not evaluate the pay or compare it to other similar available positions.

J.B. Hunt appears to have corrected its job posts to adhere to Washington wage-transparency laws.

In February, the same plaintiff filed a nearly identical lawsuit against Knight Transportation. That complaint includes a screenshot of a job posting indicating wages to be “$1,300/weekly average pay.” Although the job posting included other compensation details and information about benefits, it did not include a wage scale or salary range.

Also a class-action lawsuit, the Knight Transportation wage-transparency law dispute is ongoing. No settlement documents had been filed as of Monday, Aug. 19. LL

