J.B. Hunt buys furniture maker Bassett’s trucking subsidiary

February 1, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

J.B. Hunt is acquiring the transportation subsidiary of furniture manufacturer Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., a wholly owned operating subsidiary of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Zenith Freight Lines LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bassett. The deal is valued at about $87 million, according to a news release.

Once the transaction is completed, the new owner of Zenith’s assets will enter into a long-term agreement to continue to provide transportation services to Bassett for almost 50 years.

Conover, N.C.-based Zenith posted revenue of $87 million in the fiscal year ending November 2021, with Bassett representing one-third of its business. The transaction expected to close Feb. 28. J.B. Hunt will draw on its existing cash balance to fund the transaction.

Zenith provides specialized less-than-truckload transportation services for furniture manufacturers and retailers in the continental United States. It moves products from manufacturing sites or import locations using employee drivers, late-model equipment, and 1 million square feet of warehouse space.

Zenith founders Jack and Debbie Hawn are expected to transition to roles with J.B. Hunt to ensure a seamless integration with minimal impact on day-to-day service.

“As discussions with J.B. Hunt progressed, we came to understand the benefits that the scale of J.B. Hunt could provide in terms of equipment, technology, driver recruitment, intermodal transportation, and warehousing density,” Basset CEO Robert Spilman said in a news release.

The acquisition will expand J.B. Hunt’s Final Mile Services segment. The segment has 116 locations and over 3.5 million square feet of warehouse and facilities space. It serves the contiguous U.S.

Lowell, Ark.-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is an S&P 500 company. Its services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source and final mile. J.B. Hunt stock is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol JBHT. LL

Check out other business headlines on LandLine.Media.

 

TruckTractorTrailer

Related News

truck parking

Arkansas

Truck parking problem: not all hope is lost

The truck parking problem is huge, but not all hope is lost. Plus, previewing next week’s confirmation hearing for FMCSA administrator.

By Scott Thompson | September 17

Truck stop pioneer Jack Cardwell dies

Business

Truck stop pioneer leaves a lasting legacy

Jack Cardwell, who opened the first Petro more the 40 years ago, started truck stop changes that every long-haul driver can recognize.

By Ryan Witkowski | February 01

Semi trucks models in row

Business

Used Class 8 truck prices were up in December

Used Class 8 truck prices in December were high compared to a year previous. As freight picks up, expect more truck to sell at lower prices.

By Land Line Staff | January 28

TravelCenters of America grand re-opening in Seymour, Ind.

Business

TravelCenters of America to renovate 100 stores in 2022

As part of its 50th anniversary, TravelCenters of America plans to upgrade 100 stores and offer promotions to customers.

By Land Line Staff | January 28