It’s Form 2290 time, and there’s no more time to waste

There is no more time to waste for truck drivers who have not already filed their Form 2290.

The Heavy Vehicle Use Tax, known as Form 2290, is a yearly requirement.

The tax period runs July 1 to June 30 each year. For trucks and other taxable vehicles in use during July, Form 2290 and payments are usually due Aug. 31 with no penalty. This year, Aug. 31 lands on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend, so the deadline shifts to Sept. 2, the Tuesday after Labor Day.

But even with a couple of extra days, time is running out. State governments require proof of payment of the highway use tax as a condition of vehicle registration.

“Please keep in mind that if you mail the payment in, it may take the IRS four to six weeks to return your stamped receipt to you,” the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association wrote on its website. “Your stamped receipt is needed to obtain new plates or renew your base plates for your truck. You can no longer walk into an IRS office to file the 2290. You must call ahead to make an appointment.”

For a list of IRS offices near you, visit IRS.gov.

Those who register a heavy highway motor vehicle in their name with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more must file Form 2290 and pay the tax. For trucks operating with a combined gross vehicle weight of 75,000 pounds or more, the fee is $550. For newly purchased trucks, the fee is due on the last day of the month following the first month of use.

You must obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN) to use for your 2290 filing. If you don’t remember your EIN or if you are not sure if the number is still good, you can call the Form 2290 helpline at 866-699-4096, and an IRS representative will look it up for you.

If you are new to the business and don’t have an EIN, you can apply for one online at www.irs.gov.

OOIDA can assist

The OOIDA Permits and Licensing Department can assist members with filing Form 2290 for a service fee. Call 816-229-5791 for more details on how OOIDA can help.

OOIDA also has partnered with 2290s.com to help make online filing easy and convenient. You can access members.2290s.com/ooida from any computer to file your Form 2290. You will receive your Schedule 1 in minutes and can e-file VIN corrections for free.

The cost is $21.99 per e-file for up to 24 trucks for OOIDA members. That is an $8 discount. For 25 trucks or more, the cost is $51.99 per e-file. Again, there is an $8 discount for OOIDA members.

For more information, contact 2290s.com at 909-833-2290 or Info@2290s.com. LL