‘It’s a lifeline’: What Truckers For Troops means to those serving

The dollar figure catches most people’s eye, but the reaction from those impacted by the Truckers For Troops military fundraising program is something you can’t put a value on.

With nearly 40% of OOIDA members being military veterans, the Association shows year after year just how important active military and veterans are.

Vivienne Sieker is an OOIDA member based in Cedar Point, N.C. She served in the U.S. Coast Guard as an officer prior to becoming an owner-operator.

“There’s an empathy piece of understanding that I’m here suffering with my brothers and sisters,” Sieker said. “When you see another veteran out trucking, there’s an immediate camaraderie and understanding. Truckers have that same mentality when you come across another trucker.”

Beyond the bonding over a unique experience, a level of respect is consistent, Sieker said.

“It doesn’t matter when they served, how they served or what branch they served in,” Sieker said. “They are going to find some commonality. Veterans have a unique skillset, as do truckers.”

Veterans Day week means one thing at @OOIDA: Truckers For Troops. Nearly 20 years in, it’s back, and there’s a way to get involved. Join or renew OOIDA for $35, with a portion supporting troops and veterans and matched by OOIDA. 👉 https://t.co/GNSjJ4F8vZ https://t.co/vvZFcdbqgj — Land Line Magazine (@Land_Line_Mag) November 7, 2026

Zulma Whiteside has worked in the accounting department at OOIDA since July 2025 after serving in the U.S. Army for 10 years.

She said efforts like Truckers For Troops are incredibly impactful.

“It means more to the service member than anyone could even begin to articulate,” Whiteside said. “Some service members only have the family they found while serving and don’t get care packages. When something arrives, and it’s for them, it gives them a boost most don’t even think about or take for granted. It can bring a smile in a place where smiles are very hard to find.”

Whiteside saw the effect firsthand while serving with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

“It means someone still cares,” Whiteside said. “Someone still thinks of us when we’re so far from home. It’s a lifeline.”

If you know someone serving overseas who would like a care package, send the recipient’s full name, complete military mailing address and projected stateside return date to Troops@OOIDA.com.

The $35 new membership and renewal price remains in effect through Nov. 15. 10% of that fee will be donated to Truckers For Troops. OOIDA will match that donation dollar for dollar.

Call 816-229-5791 and mention Truckers For Troops or go to OOIDA.com. LL

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