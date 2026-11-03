Is your fuel stop pocketing the tax break?

An effort in one state to lower fuel costs may be falling on deaf ears.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein signed a bill suspending the state’s 41-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline and diesel on Oct. 9.

“I am signing this bill to keep more money in people’s wallets, but this temporary relief is just one step,” Stein said.

That order remains in effect through Nov. 30.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced the N.C. Fuel Check program earlier this month to ensure fuel retailers in the state were adhering to what is required by law.

Consumers have since utilized this website to report numerous incidents of gas stations potentially failing to pass along fuel tax savings to consumers, Jackson’s office said in a news release.

“Any gas station not passing their tax savings onto customers is violating the law, and we are reviewing every single complaint we receive,” Jackson said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the average diesel price per gallon was $5.50 in North Carolina, according to AAA. The national average was $6.287.

The state has sent its first round of inquiries to 31 gas stations and is expecting to send additional inquiries next week.

“Escalation letters have started going out, and we are expecting a prompt explanation from each gas station we contact,” Jackson said. “More escalations are coming. We appreciate everyone who is keeping our office informed about the prices that they’re seeing. You are our eyes and ears, and we are acting on your reports.”

Those letters notify the fuel retailers of the state’s concerns, request a prompt explanation of their pricing practices and make clear that the law will be enforced.

Receiving a letter does not mean that a fuel station has violated the law, the attorney general’s office said.

Consumer complaints are being reviewed by the state Department of Justice.

Drivers can report fuel retailers that they believe are breaking the law at NCDOJ.gov/NCFuelCheck or by calling 877-566-7226.

Reports should include:

Station’s name and address

Date and time of the visit

Price per gallon

Grade of the fuel at the station

A photo of the price sign and the receipt

A detailed explanation of why you believe the savings weren’t passed on

Prices at nearby stations, if you noticed them

Additional supporting documentation LL

Read more Land Line coverage of North Carolina news.