Is road rage the norm?

Most drivers can quickly recall a road rage incident.

However, you still may be surprised just how common road rage is, according to a recent study.

The AAA Foundation of Traffic Safety examined road rage behaviors among drivers and found 96% of drivers admitted to aggressive driving behaviors in the past year.

Additionally, the more exposure they have to aggressive behavior on the road, the more likely drivers are to drive aggressively themselves.

“Driving can be a stressful experience due to behaviors of others on the road and how you respond to various situations,” said Dr. David Yang, president and executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Our study finds that experiencing various forms of aggressive driving behaviors is common for almost all motorists, and many drive aggressively.”

Study results

Behaviors that put others at risk, including speeding or cutting other vehicles off, were reported by 92% of respondents, while 11% admitted to bumping another vehicle or confronting a driver.

The type of vehicle was also a factor, with drivers of sports cars, big trucks and motorcycles seen as more aggressive. AAA reported some drivers said they felt more powerful and dominant in these vehicles.

“Road etiquette and manners can be a protective factor against aggressive driving,” Yang said. “Let’s change our driving culture so we can achieve the safe mobility vision for all road users.”

AAA previously conducted a similar study in 2016. Comparing those responses to its most recent data, AAA found cutting off other vehicles increased by 67%, and honking out of anger increased by 47%

Tailgating (24%) and yelling at other drivers (17%) were both down from the previous study.

Not responding, giving space and protecting themselves by calling 911 or going to a public place were among the tips AAA provided for drivers in a road rage scenario.

“Having good manners behind the wheel isn’t just about being polite,” said Dr. Jose Torres, AAA traffic safety advocacy and research manager. “It’s about ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone on the road.” LL

