Is Dolly Parton getting into the truck stop business?

The Tennessean Travel Stop is rebranding and will soon have a new name.

Founded in 1974, the Tennessean will remain focused on creating a “home away from home” by offering dining, entertainment, and hospitality.

The major relaunch of the Tennessean Travel Stop brand centers around a strategic partnership with country music legend Dolly Parton.

“I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus,” Parton said. “Whether you are driving a truck, a bus, or a car, you want a place that feels like home and recharges you for the rest of your journey. I believe we will fill a void out there on the highways, all while bringing the heart and soul of Tennessee.”

By early summer 2026, the flagship location off Interstate 65 in Cornersville, Tenn., will begin operations as Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop.

“The Tennessean has long been a ‘home away from home’ for truck drivers, travelers and locals alike,” Gregory H. Sachs, Chairman/CEO of the Tennessean Travel Stop and Sachs Capital Group, said. “This new partnership allows us to carry that legacy forward in a way that celebrates everything special about Tennessee.”

Specific details will be announced at a later date, but additional locations across Tennessee and beyond are planned, according to a news release.

“Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stops will be more than a place to refuel – it’s about recharging the spirit,” said Danny Nozell, CEO of CTK Enterprises and Parton’s manager. “This project reflects Dolly’s love for her home state and her commitment to supporting local business, community, and the travelers who keep America moving.”

During renovations, the Tennessean will remain open and, when completed, will offer an “evolved travel experience that integrates modern amenities, casual dining and regional retail.”

Timelines, expansion markets and other information will be announced as the project progresses.

Online updates are available. LL

Read more Land Line news.