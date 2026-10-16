IRS weighs in on red-dye diesel tax relief

With the feds throwing every short-term fix at record-high diesel prices they can come up with, the Internal Revenue Service is adding some clarity to confusion over the use of red-dye diesel.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the IRS announced it will not impose a penalty when dyed diesel fuel is sold for use or used on highways. The tax relief is retroactive to Oct. 1.

The move is in response to an executive order issued on Oct. 5 that temporarily allows red-dyed diesel for highway use. The order deferred the 24.4-cent-per-gallon federal tax on red-dyed diesel used on highways for the remainder of the year, without interest or penalties.

The wrinkle was that the IRS had to act to make the tax waiver “official,” if you will.

Normally, red-dyed diesel is limited to off-road use, such as farming, construction and industrial use, because of its federal tax-free status.

What about state taxes?

Enforcement of red-dyed diesel on public highways is suspended, but the federal excise tax is not reported on the IFTA return, Carmen Martorana, executive director of IFTA, told Land Line following the executive order.

“Each state will have to issue their own order if they want to exempt taxes on dyed diesel used on public highways,” Martorana said. “So far, the states that have issued orders on dyed diesel have very limited use exemptions, and none have exempted the state excise taxes. This could all change, but it will require each state to issue its own executive order.”

States are being encouraged as part of the executive order to enact corresponding policies.

So, while a carrier can now run red-dyed diesel on highways, they will still report the total miles on the IFTA return for the jurisdiction where they purchased it, Martorana said.

“Since it will not include the state excise taxes when purchased, they cannot claim tax paid purchases, so they will have to pay the state taxes on the IFTA return,” Martorana said.

Notices regarding state declarations and how those specifically apply to IFTA are available on the agency’s website.

IFTA advises carriers to periodically check these notices and review the state orders posted online.

More considerations

The move to allow the use of red-dye diesel isn’t all that clear-cut, and there’s no real guarantee truckers will see relief at the pumps if they choose to go that route, as the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association pointed out.

“OOIDA believes allowing the wider use of red-dyed diesel will provide minimal relief,” Association President Todd Spencer said. “Market stability is essential to bring down costs for the long haul.”

Truckers who decide to take advantage of the waiver won’t have to worry about their engines, at least.

“There is no chemical difference between red dye diesel fuel and regular diesel, including both fuels’ low sulfur content, except of course for price,” said Tom Berg, Land Line’s contributing editor. “Red dye will burn fine in truck engines. It will not harm exhaust aftertreatment equipment and fuel economy should also be the same.”

Prices continue to climb

The national average cost of diesel continues to inch even higher.

AAA reports on Friday, Oct. 16, the national average sits at $6.326, up almost a penny from Thursday and 4.76 cents per gallon from a week ago.

Truckers can check out daily fuel price updates on LandLine.Media. That resource page also includes information on how to implement and calculate a fuel surcharge to offset the record-high expenses. LL