IRP extension for Canadian truckers

Due to a transition of the International Registration Plan program services in Canada, a declaration providing an exemption through April 30 is in place.

On March 3, IRP service for Ontario carriers shifted from Canada’s Ministry of Transportation to ServiceOntario.

A grace period is being provided to ensure all carriers with a March 2025 renewal have sufficient time to receive their credentials, according to the emergency declaration.

“We ask that law enforcement agencies in all IRP member jurisdictions refrain from taking action against Ontario registered vehicles with plates expiring on March 31, 2025, until the extension period of April 30, 2025,” the declaration said.

Vehicles allowed to operate under this extension, must still maintain valid insurance and abide by all other state and federal regulations.

Drivers are not required to carry a copy of the declaration while operating.

IRP transition

Changes to the IRP program are part of the Canadian government’s efforts to enhance the customer experience, according to a letter from the Minister of Transportation.

“OTA has asked for enhancements to IRP service offerings and processing transactions,” Geoff Wood, OTA’s Sr. VP, Policy, said. “We welcome the support and investment being delivered by Minster Sarkaria and the MTO. The ability to plate trucks that service the inter-provincial and international supply chains in an efficient and seamless manner is critical for the industry.”

The transition to 16 ServiceOntario locations aligns the IRP program with other vehicle registration offerings.

Additional information about the IRP transition, including how and where to submit applications, the 16 IRP service locations and contact information for IRP during the transition, can be found here.

All carriers accessing the IRP system on the MTO website will be provided details of the transition, while the OTA will keep membership updated. LL

