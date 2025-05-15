IRP applications piling up, Canadian officials say

Registration for IRP in Ontario, Canada, transitioned in March to Service Ontario – which operates 16 locations in the province.

A backlog of registration applications, confirmed by the Ministry of Transportation, Service Ontario and Ontario Trucking Association, has followed.

“In multiple discussions with Service Ontario and MTO, OTA continues to stress the necessity to remove the current backlog of IRP applications that are holding trucks and drivers from working and supporting the supply chain,” the Ontario Trucking Association said in a news release.

CBC Radio-Canada spoke with truckers in Windsor, Ontario, who said they’ve lost thousands of dollars waiting for IRP applications to be processed.

One owner-operator told the news outlet he hadn’t received new plates applied for in February.

Service Ontario says credentials for fleets of 10 trucks or less should be received within five business days of application, while fleets of up to 149 vehicles should expect to receive credentials in eight business days.

The Ontario Trucking Association is encouraging any of its members who have not had their IRP applications processed to provide details, including documentation submitted, to ensure OTA has relevant details on the scope of the backlog.

That information should be emailed to operations_safety@ontruck.org with the IRP account number, transaction type and date the transaction was submitted to IRP in the subject line.

OTA said it will work to rectify this issue with MTO and Service Ontario daily to ensure trucks and drivers are moving.

IRP transition grace periods

Two separate waivers were approved by Canadian transportation officials, the first in March and another in late April.

Carriers with plates expiring on March 31 were given an extension through April 30 to receive new IRP credentials, while those expiring between March 31 and May 31 were given until June 30.

“OTA has asked for enhancements to IRP service offerings and processing transactions,” Geoff Wood, OTA’s senior vice president of policy, said in a statement. “We welcome the support and investment being delivered by Minister Sarkaria and the MTO. The ability to plate trucks that service the inter-provincial and international supply chains in an efficient and seamless manner is critical for the industry.” LL