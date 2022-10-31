Iowa’s Ruan acquires Michigan regional carrier

Des Moines, Iowa-based Ruan has acquired a regional dedicated carrier based in Grand Rapid, Mich.

Nationwide Truck Brokers Inc. will continue to operate as a separate, independent member of the Ruan family of companies, according to a news release.

Privately held Ruan Transportation Management System provides dedicated contract transportation, managed transportation, value-added warehousing, and brokerage support services to customers across the U.S.

The company it acquired, Nationwide Truck Brokers, was founded in 1974 by Dan Koster, who was the company’s first truck driver. The family-owned company has grown to a fleet of more than 235 trucks with 270 drivers hauling for grocery customers in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Before entering into this agreement with the Iowa company, Nationwide Truck Brokers was owned by the founder’s three sons.

“Growth through acquisition has been relatively uncommon at Ruan, but we have done so selectively when there’s a true, strategic fit and the opportunity to sustain and strengthen relationships with important customers. We’ve found these positive elements at NTB,” Ruan CEO Ben McLean said in a news release “Both companies were founded by their first truck drivers, Dan Koster and John Ruan, so the two organizations have shared a foundational focus on safety throughout their histories. In addition, we prioritize family and strive to be a great place to work for our team members.”

As an independent entity, Nationwide Truck Brokers will maintain its name and brand, leadership structure, and facility locations. The Koster family will transition away from the company, according to the news release.

Over the next several months, Nationwide Truck Brokers’ entire fleet of trucks is planned to be replaced by late-model Freightliner units as an enhancement for its driving team members, according to the news release.

Ruan was founded in 1932 by John Ruan, when he bought his first truck, according to the company website. John Ruan IV, the founder’s grandson, is chairman of Ruan Inc. and Bankers Trust board of directors. The Ruan family of companies includes Ruan Transportation Management System and Bankers Trust. The transportation business provides dedicated contract transportation, managed transportation, value-added warehousing, and brokerage support services to customers across the U.S. LL

