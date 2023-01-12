Iowa, Wisconsin declare fuel emergencies

Iowa and Wisconsin are the latest states to issue emergencies due to fuel concerns within the state and regionally.

These emergencies, like those in other states, provide relief from hours-of-service requirements.

Iowa

The order in Iowa was issued to “ease restrictions on transportation of heating and motor fuels,” according to CVSA’s emergency declaration portal.

Effective through Feb. 5, the fuel proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa code pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane, diesel, natural gas and other fuels used for residential, agricultural and commercial heating purposes, the governor’s office said in a news release.

Drivers operating under this order are not required to carry a copy of the waiver with them.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s fuel emergency cites demand for residential heating fuel due to weather conditions as well as terminals across the state having limited supplies creating long wait times and drivers traveling longer distances.

Carriers and drivers of commercial motor vehicles obtaining and transporting residential heating fuel on all highways in Wisconsin are exempt from federal and state hours-of-service through Feb. 4.

Motor carriers operating under this order shall not require or allow an ill or fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle. A driver who notifies a motor carrier that they need rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty before returning to service.

The order does not suspend any other state laws, including but not limited to weight, width, length and height limits, certain registrations and insurance requirements.

Full details of the Wisconsin emergency can be found here. LL

