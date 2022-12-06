Iowa offers entry-level driver training grants

Iowa has created a grant program to provide entry-level driver training.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the Iowa Entry-Level Driver Training Program in November via a news release.

The new training program will provide $6 million to support employers, nonprofits or related organizations that sponsor or partner on key training programs designed to prepare potential drivers for CDL skills or knowledge tests.

In February, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration implemented an entry-level driver training rule that requires new drivers to undertake additional training in addition to meeting previous CDL standards.

Iowa training program grants can reimburse eligible organizations in Iowa that offer these training programs either in-house or through partnerships with certified training providers. If the program is provided in-house, reimbursement can be used on instructor wages, curriculum materials and maintenance needs. If the program is offered via outside training providers, reimbursement must go toward entry-level driver training program tuition.

Additional requirements

Eligible applicants are Iowa-based employers, employer consortiums and nonprofits that employ Iowa CDL drivers and provide entry-level driver training either in-house or through partnership with third-party certified training providers.

Funds are administered as reimbursement only following documented training certification and a CDL exam within 30 days of a participant’s first day of training (first day of either behind-the-wheel or theory).

To apply

Applications will be accepted at IowaGrants.gov beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Applications are due before noon on Friday, Feb. 3.

Visit this link for more information on the grant, its requirements and the application process.

A webinar is scheduled at 3 p.m. on Dec, 13 to provide more information on the grant program. Interested employers are encouraged to participate. A question-and-answer session is planned at the end of the webinar. Register here.

Emailed questions about the driving training grant program can be sent to Micheal Cockrum at Micheal.Cockrum@iwd.Iowa.gov. LL

More Iowa news is available at LandLine.Media.