Iowa extends weight exemption

January 27, 2023

Land Line Staff

Iowa has extended its regulatory relief from the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer and manure through Feb. 19.

The previous Iowa waiver expired Jan. 30.

Under the order, vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) are allowed to be overweight without a permit.

This relief applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa, excluding the interstate systems, said a news release from the office of the governor of Iowa.

Loads cannot exceed 90,000 pounds gross weight or the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table by more than 12.5%. Loads also must not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds and must comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

Additional Iowa waiver

Through Feb. 5, the state has suspended provisions of the hour-of-service regulations in the Iowa code for crews and drivers delivering propane, diesel, natural gas and other fuels used for residential, agricultural and commercial heating purposes.

This exemption is applicable on state roads, interstate roads and local country roads.

Drivers operating under this order are not required to carry a copy of it. LL

