Iowa enacts emergency declaration

Harvest season is underway in Iowa.

According to state officials, “large amounts of agricultural truck traffic has hastened the need for efficient and effective collection of the harvest.”

An emergency declaration is in place through Oct. 18, providing relief to agricultural haulers throughout the state.

Requirements regarding overweight divisible loads under certain circumstances will prevent or hinder efforts to cope with time-sensitive harvest activities in all counties, the Iowa declaration said.

The order, signed on Thursday, Sept. 18, allows vehicles transporting soybeans, corn, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer, manure and distillers grains to be overweight but not to exceed 90,000 pounds without a permit for the duration of the declaration.

Governor Reynolds has issued a Harvest Proclamation.

Relief applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa, excluding the interstate system.

Vehicles operating under this declaration cannot exceed the maximum axle weight limit by more than 12.5% or the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds.

All loads must comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

No other exemptions are in place other than those specifically mentioned in the Iowa harvest emergency order.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has been directed to monitor the operation of the proclamation to ensure public safety and facilitate the movement of trucks involved in the state’s harvest season.

This order may be terminated early or extended as conditions warrant.

Iowa ranks within the top 10 in production nationwide in several agricultural categories, including corn and grains, soybeans and poultry, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2024 data. LL

