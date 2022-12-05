Iowa bird flu emergency extended

Iowa has extended a disaster emergency declaration due to an avian influenza outbreak, specifically in Wright County.

A Des Moines Register report stated Iowa commercial operations have lost nearly 15.5 million chickens, turkeys and other birds as a result of the bird flu.

As part of this emergency, expiring Dec. 30, motor carriers are allowed to move loads of up to 90,000 pounds in response to the disaster without needing to obtain a permit on noninterstate highways. In addition, hours of service for motor carriers and commercial motor vehicles for loads related to disaster response are extended under this order.

Divisible loads are also allowed to travel without a permit under this emergency if they meet the following requirements:

The load is related to the response to the disaster declaration for avian influenza in Wright County.

The load does not exceed 90,000 pounds gross weight.

The load does not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the nonprimary highway maximum gross weight table by more than 12.5%.

The load does not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds.

The load otherwise complies with posted limits on roads and bridges.

The above relief is limited to Iowa highways excluding the interstate system.

Motor carriers are not exempt from any federal or state requirements not specifically mentioned by this emergency, and they cannot be required or allowed to operate if fatigued or ill.

Drivers who inform a carrier that he or she needs immediate rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours off duty before the driver is required to return to service. Additionally, a driver must be given at least 34 consecutive hours off when the driver has been on duty for more than 70 hours during any eight consecutive days.

Motor carriers with an out-of-service order in effect may not take advantage of this relief. LL

More Land Line coverage of Iowa.