Iowa 80 Truckstop offers flu shot clinics

October 12, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

The Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott plans to offer two flu shot clinics in October.

The clinics, which will be on the third floor of the truck stop’s main building, will be walk-in only and no appointments are needed.

Clinic times:

  • 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13
  • 7-10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21

Anyone age 9 and older can receive a flu shot at the clinic. Those under age 18 will need to have a legal guardian present.

The flu shots will cost $35. LL

