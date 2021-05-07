Iowa 80 Truckstop offers COVID-19 vaccine clinics; Missouri clinic too

The Iowa 80 Truck Stop will offer its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday.

The Walcott, Iowa truck stop has partnered with West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee supermarket chain to offer five COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout May.

Opportunities to receive the vaccine will open to anyone age 18 or older. The clinic will be conducted at the truck stop’s main building on the third floor. According to the Iowa 80 Truckstop, the clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, as well as the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine.

The Walcott clinic dates:

2-4 p.m. on Monday, May 10.

5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.

5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

5-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

5-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

Appointments can be made here. Walk-ins also are welcomed, the Iowa 80 Truckstop said.

Any questions about appointments for the vaccines should be directed to Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 563-359-3120.

The Iowa 80 Truckstop is at Exit 284 off Interstate 80 in Walcott, Iowa.

There is no insurance requirement at the Iowa 80 Truckstop clinic. Anyone at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license can get a vaccine shot. In addition to U.S. citizens, drivers who are Canadian residents or citizens or other countries can get the vaccine at Iowa 80.

Oak Grove 70 Petro clinic

In addition to the Iowa 80 Truckstop clinics in Walcott, the Iowa 80 Group has set up a vaccine clinic for Thursday, May 20, at the Oak Grove 70 Petro in Oak Grove, Mo. It is off of I-70 at Exit 28.

Hours are 1-5 p.m. No appointments are necessary. It is a walk-in clinic only.

Nationwide vaccination site resources

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says anyone having trouble locating a vaccination site can now can now text their ZIP code to 438829 to receive a text with the closest COVID-19 vaccination location. The website www.Vaccines.gov is also available. Truckers who are having a problem getting a vaccine can also contact OOIDA for assistance at 816-229-5791.

Click here for updates to state and federal COVID-19 orders.