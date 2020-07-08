Iowa 80 Truckstop kicks off online Walcott Truckers Jamboree

July 8, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

The 41st Walcott Truckers Jamboree at the Iowa 80 truck stop in Walcott, Iowa, goes live with a virtual truck show on July 9.

The show is scheduled for July 9-11. Organizers decided to make it an online, virtual show this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Truckers Jamboree features online versions of its antique truck show, Super Truck Beauty Contest and the Trucker’s Best Friend Pet Contest.

The Walcott Truckers Jamboree began in 1979. The truck stop is east of the Quad Cities area in Iowa at Exit 284 from I-80.

Heather DeBaille, vice president of marketing for the show, said the decision was made in response to orders from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that lifted some restrictions and kept others in place. With an annual attendance of around 45,000 people, DeBaille said there was no way to host the show at the Iowa 80 truck stop this year.

Registration ended June 30. Sixty-seven trucks were signed up for the Super Truck Beauty Contest.

All professional driver customers visiting Iowa 80 on July 9-11 can receive a free meal in the Iowa 80 Kitchen restaurant. Meal certificates will be available during those three days at the fuel center, service center, Truckomat Truck Wash and Super Truck Showroom.

Click here for more information on the Walcott Truckers Jamboree.

Here are images from the 2019 Jamboree.

The Iowa 80 Truckstop was established in 1964. It has eight restaurants, a Super Truck Showroom and a variety of services. The Iowa 80 Trucking Museum also is there. It claims to be the “world’s largest truck stop.”

The Iowa 80 Group of truck stops also includes the Kenly 95 Petro in Kenly, N.C.; the Oak Grove 70 Petro in Oak Grove, Mo., and the Joplin 44 truck stop in Joplin, Mo.

Land Line News Anchor Terry Scruton contributed to this report.

