Iowa 80 Trucking Museum is getting bigger

The world’s largest truck stop is getting larger.

An expansion of the truck museum at Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa, has begun, the Iowa 80 Group recently announced.

This project includes a 25,000-square-foot expansion of the exhibit hall, where historic trucks and other trucking memorabilia will be housed.

Following the completion of this addition, Iowa 80 will feature 121,000 square feet of exhibit space.

The Iowa 80 Group said the construction is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

Never-before-seen trucks, including four Sterling-brand trucks from the 1920s through the 1940s and a 1948 armored Mack truck restored by the Iowa 80 restoration team, will be among those featured on site.

According to the Iowa 80 Group, the trucking museum will remain open during construction.

Through Memorial Day, the museum will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central on Wednesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, the museum is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the museum is free.

Information about group tours, field trips and more is available on the Iowa 80 museum website.

Iowa 80 truck show

This year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree is scheduled for July 9-11.

More information about truck show events is available on this Land Line resources page.

Free to attend and park, the 2026 Jamboree will feature over 175 exhibits, an antique truck display, trucker Olympics, live music and more.

A full schedule of events can be found online. LL

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