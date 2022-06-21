Interstate 95 named most pet-friendly trucking lane

With Bring Your Dog to Work Day coming up, Trucker Path found out where the friendliest areas for pets are located, including most friendly trucking lanes.

Although every day is Bring Your Dog to Work Day for truckers, the official day is June 24. In celebration of canine copilots, Phoenix-based Trucker Path determined the best regions, states and trucking lanes for pets on the road.

Most pet-friendly regions for truck drivers

Northeast Southeast Midwest Southwest West

Most pet-friendly states for truck drivers

Connecticut California Montana Virginia Oregon

Most pet-friendly trucking lanes

I-95 I-10 I-15 I-90 I-75

How did Trucker Path determine the most pet-friendly areas in the nation for truckers? The trucking app crowdsourced its driver pool of over 1 million active users. Results are based on two criteria: the presence of pet-friendly truck stops and hotels.

Some truck stops are more accommodating to dogs than others on non-Bring Your Dog to Work Days. For example, many Love’s Travel Stops locations have a fenced in dog area for motorists traveling with a furry, four-legged friend. LL