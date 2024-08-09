Interstate 94 ramps closing in Michigan next week

Ramps at the Interstate 94 and state Route 139 interchange near Benton Harbor, Mich., will soon temporarily close.

The closure is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding Michigan project, which is investing $205 million on state highways and bridges critical to the economy in Michigan. The I-94 project is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 3,000 jobs, according to the Michigan DOT. Among the improvements planned are rebuilt culverts.

The eastbound I-94 ramp at state Route 139 will be closed Monday through Friday, Aug. 12-16, with traffic detoured on Napier Avenue.

The westbound I-94 ramp at state Route 139 will be closed Aug. 19-23, with traffic detoured on state Route 63.

In addition, I-94 in Berrien County will have an 8.5-mile stretch from Britain Avenue near Benton Harbor to Puetz Road in Stevensville rebuilt as part of Rebuilding Michigan.

This investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improve the condition of the state’s infrastructure, state transportation officials said.

Earlier this year, projects were announced on I-94 in Jackson County and Ingham County as part of Rebuilding Michigan.

A complete Rebuilding Michigan project list is available on the MDOT website.

