Interstate 75 rest areas in Ohio closing for renovations

Rest areas in Monroe, Ohio, will soon close and not reopen until summer 2026.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the Butler County rest stops along north and southbound Interstate 75 are being fully replaced.

Located just south of state Route 63, these rest areas scheduled to close on July 7 will be replaced with new lodge-style buildings, larger restrooms, a lobby, vending machines and covered outdoor picnic spaces.

The demolition and full rebuild of the rest stops is expected to take one year to complete, according to the Ohio DOT.

During the Monroe closure, the closest facilities for southbound travelers will be near Florence, Ky. off Interstate 71. Northbound traffic can access the rest area in Hancock County, south of Findlay, Ohio.

Rest areas in Miami County are currently closed but are scheduled to reopen in the fall.

Butler County: I-75 Rest Areas Slated For Upgradehttps://t.co/AIZs4fvswP pic.twitter.com/C2CX5rAl5d — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) May 20, 2025

Rest area project

Announced in 2023, the Ohio renovation project will update 36 rest stops with new buildings.

The initiative also includes plans to build 33 new rest areas across the state by the end of 2026. In 2025, seven locations will be upgraded, and five more are set for renovations in 2026.

Parking is also being added at locations where this is possible.

There are currently 85 rest areas along major highways in Ohio, not including those maintained by the Ohio Turnpike Commission, the Ohio DOT said.

“Our rest stops give travelers, truck drivers and families a safe place to rest, which can increase focus and safety when they get back on the road,” Gov. Mike DeWine said when the project was announced. “We want to share Ohio’s amazing story and tell them about our innovative Ohioans, beautiful natural resources and exciting attractions.” LL

