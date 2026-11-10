Interstate 70 closure: Kansas City, here I detour

If you’re planning on trucking along Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Mo., in 2027, consider this your heads-up.

A 3-mile stretch of I-70 will be closed in both directions for almost all of 2027 as part of a $237 million project.

The closure from The Paseo to Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City will begin in January 2027 and is expected to last until mid-December.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, about 100,000 vehicles use the corridor daily.

That’s why MoDOT is encouraging motorists to get ahead of the disruption and account for delays.

“Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes and travel times,” officials wrote in the Improve I-70 KC Fact Sheet.

Regional truck traffic will be directed to remain on the interstate system rather than use neighborhood streets as a detour. This includes I-435, I-35, I-29, I-635, US-71 or other alternate routes.

Work for the project will include the addition of a fourth eastbound I-70 thru lane, the replacement of the mainline I-70 bridges and reconstruction of mainline I-70 at Benton Boulevard and Jackson Avenue.

“MoDOT recognizes this closure of I-70 will have significant impacts to regional traffic,” the state agency wrote. “However, closing I-70 will allow the mainline I-70 work to be completed significantly faster than if the work was done under typical staged construction. Closing I-70 to perform the work maximizes safety for motorists, pedestrians and workers and minimizes overall inconvenience to motorists and the local community.”

A full list of alternative routes can be found on the MoDOT website.

Real-time traffic information is also available on this Land Line resources page. LL

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