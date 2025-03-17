Interstate 55 bridge replacement project progressing

Officials in Tennessee and Arkansas recently provided an update on the Interstate 55 bridge replacement project.

Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. was selected as the construction manager for the new I-55 bridge over the Mississippi River between Arkansas and Tennessee.

“This project is building a stronger future for Tennessee,” Deputy Gov. and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley said in a news release. “We are thrilled to partner with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Arkansas and now Kiewit, whose proven track record will be invaluable to the success of this transformative project to enhance regional and national connectivity and safety significantly. We look forward to its positive impact on our state and country for decades to come.”

The current I-55 bridge opened 75 years ago, and it’s estimated that 64,000 vehicles will utilize this route by 2050.

Known as America’s River Crossing, the I-55 bridge was among the large bridge projects awarded federal funding by the U.S. DOT in July 2024. Nearly $400 million from the federal grant combined with $200 million each from the Arkansas and Tennessee DOTs make this project the single-largest transportation investment in Tennessee, according to TDOT.

“The Arkansas Department of Transportation is pleased to partner with TDOT to construct a modern structure on a corridor that conveys many critical goods and services through the heart of our nation each day,” ARDOT Director Jared Wiley said. “We are thankful that TDOT was able to secure this historic grant award and are confident in Kiewit’s ability to deliver the project on time and budget.”

Tennessee transportation officials said the environmental process is nearing completion and that design is underway. Right-of-way coordination is expected to begin later this year, while construction is scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2026, according to TDOT.

“Kiewit is very pleased to have been selected to help deliver the bridge replacement project for the Tennessee and Arkansas Departments of Transportation,” said Dave Miles, executive vice president of Kiewit Corporation. “We have a long history of safely building and engineering complex bridge and transportation projects across the United States, including in both states. We are excited to bring our experience and skilled workforce to this project, which importantly connects both states for people within and traveling through the region.”

More information about the I-55 bridge project is available online. LL