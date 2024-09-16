Interstate 5 traffic shift could last two years

The Oregon Department of Transportation is alerting Interstate 5 traffic of a shift in both directions as part of a project that could take as long as two years to complete.

This shift will take place in south Salem, Ore., between Kuebler Boulevard at Exit 252 and Delaney Road at Exit 248.

The Oregon DOT said this traffic shift will allow for removing and replacing the I-5 Commercial Street Bridge, for building two sound walls and for widening the road to three lanes.

“Shifting traffic allows our crews to work more efficiently, in a safer area and will allow us to do the work without closing lanes as often – which means less impacts to the traveling public,” ODOT said in a news release.

Through Sept. 23, ramps will be closed 24/7, and there will be no access to I-5 northbound or Commercial Street from Delaney Road. Detours will be in place during the ramp closures.

Following this portion of the project, sections of road will be built in the median to connect existing southbound lanes to existing northbound lanes.

Oregon transportation officials estimate having both directions of traffic shifted in “the next couple months,” and this shift could remain in place as long as two years.

A hard barrier between northbound I-5 and Delaney Road will prevent Delaney Road traffic from accessing Commercial Street.

The Battle Creek Road Bridge also will be realigned as part of this project, and a dedicated lane for the Delaney Road off-ramp will be created. New pavement and permanent striping will be applied.

Phase 1 of this project has an estimated cost of over $50 million, according to ODOT.

