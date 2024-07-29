Interstate 5 bridge rehab to cause delays through mid-September

Delays should be expected on Interstate 5 as lanes will be reduced to complete a bridge rehabilitation project at the North Fork Lewis River Bridge near Woodland, Wash.

The project to repair the bridge deck, modify expansion joints and install a polyester concrete overlay on both directions began on July 22 and is expected to take 50 days to complete, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

During this time, delays could be as long as 90 minutes, with three lanes of southbound I-5 reduced to two narrow lanes.

Those traveling through this area should follow signs directing non-local and freight traffic to stay on I-5 and avoid using city and county streets where delays are often more significant, WSDOT said.

Janet Matkin, communications manager for WSDOT Rail, Freight and Ports, specifically urged truckers to avoid taking Green Mountain Road as an Interstate 5 detour, as Google Maps suggests.

“Some trucks have ended up stuck in people’s yards because this road is not appropriate for freight,” Matkin said.

This lane reduction is scheduled to continue 24/7 until mid-September.

Heading south on I-5 in Southwest Washington today? Expect 70-90 minutes of delay during bridge construction in Woodland. There are no available detours for non-local or freight traffic so travel off-peak hours or pack your patience! This work zone is in place until mid-Sept! pic.twitter.com/gjAzwVPYKq — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) July 26, 2024

Travel information for Washington state and across the country is available on this Land Line resources page.

Estimated travel times can be found on the North Fork Lewis Bridge project website under the “Maps and Drawings” tab.

In addition, drivers can sign up for email updates.

All drivers are being asked to travel during off-peak hours to avoid delays. If travel is required during peak hours, WSDOT advises drivers to fuel up, charge electric vehicles, pack drinking water and expect delays. LL

More Land Line news from Washington state.