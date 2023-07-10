Interstate 470 multibridge project underway

Interstate 470 in Topeka, Kan., was reduced to one lane in both directions beginning July 10.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is reducing traffic as part of a multibridge repair project on I-470, extending from 29th Street to Burlingame Road.

Repairs are being made to bridges over 29th Street, Fairlawn Road, Gage Boulevard and 37th Street, said a Kansas Department of Transportation news release.

During the project, on- and off-ramps will remain open, while speed will be reduced to 55 mph within the work zone.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says motorists should plan for delays and add extra time to their commutes. Work is expected to take place Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays as needed, during daytime hours.

For the most updated information on this or any Kansas Department of Transportation project, follow the following social media channels.

Stay Connected with KDOT!

with these great resources:

– https://t.co/Uaf6oEq7RQ

-Follow us on our Facebook District Pages.

– Sign up for Alerts from https://t.co/wdP6B1TdOy and download the App!

– Check us out on Instagram, Youtube and Blogspot! pic.twitter.com/0W5zbjqUUK — Kansas Department of Transportation (@KDOTHQ) November 18, 2022

The $1.7 million I-470 project is expected to be completed in November, conditions permitting, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

A separate repair project for the I-470 bridges over 10th Street is expected to begin in August. Traffic information related to that project will be released before those repairs begin. LL

More Land Line news from Kansas.