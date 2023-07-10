Interstate 470 multibridge project underway

July 10, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Interstate 470 in Topeka, Kan., was reduced to one lane in both directions beginning July 10.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is reducing traffic as part of a multibridge repair project on I-470, extending from 29th Street to Burlingame Road.

Repairs are being made to bridges over 29th Street, Fairlawn Road, Gage Boulevard and 37th Street, said a Kansas Department of Transportation news release.

During the project, on- and off-ramps will remain open, while speed will be reduced to 55 mph within the work zone.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says motorists should plan for delays and add extra time to their commutes. Work is expected to take place Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays as needed, during daytime hours.

For the most updated information on this or any Kansas Department of Transportation project, follow the following social media channels.

The $1.7 million I-470 project is expected to be completed in November, conditions permitting, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

A separate repair project for the I-470 bridges over 10th Street is expected to begin in August. Traffic information related to that project will be released before those repairs begin. LL

More Land Line news from Kansas.

Related News

truck insurance

Kansas

Insurance and taxes: it doesn’t need to be so painful

Shopping for insurance and doing your taxes will never top the list of “fun things to do” – but it doesn’t need to be quite so painful.

By Scott Thompson | January 03

tow

News

OOIDA welcomes Maryland towing rule changes

A new Maryland law is touted to establish basic consumer protections for truck drivers and motor carriers involved in a nonconsensual tow.

By Keith Goble | July 10

Truck Leasing Task Force

News

Truck Leasing Task Force set to begin

FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, July 11. The group aims to end predatory practices in the industry.

By Mark Schremmer | July 10

Tod Spencer, OOIDA president and CEO

News

OOIDA’s Spencer explains ‘mythical driver shortage’

OOIDA President Todd Spencer recently joined NewsNation to provide perspective on previous claims of a driver shortage in trucking.

By Mark Schremmer | July 10