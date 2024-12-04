Interstate 30 improvement project wraps up in Arkansas

A major project to reconstruct and enhance Interstate 30 in the Little Rock, Ark., area has been completed, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

This stretch of I-30 averages 120,000 vehicles per day and had been under construction for about four years as part of the 30 Crossing project in Pulaski County.

The Arkansas DOT called I-30 the “backbone” of the central Arkansas regional freeway network.

“In addition to connecting several interstates and freeways, it supports regional travel and is one of the most-traveled highways in Arkansas,” the state’s DOT said in a news release.

After 4 years of construction, the I-30 Crossing between Little Rock and North Little Rock is substantially complete – ahead of schedule! ✅ Join us at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, in the southwest parking lot of the Clinton Presidential Center, for a ribbon-cutting celebration. pic.twitter.com/tJbIq1jZm2 — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) December 2, 2024

The 30 Crossing project reconstructed and implemented operation improvements on a 4.7-mile stretch of the I-30 corridor in Little Rock, Ark., and North Little Rock, Ark., which includes the convergence of multiple major highways and is the state’s busiest corridor.

This effort was the first design-build project in the state’s history, according to transportation officials.

Among the roadway portions to see improvement were the I-30 and Interstate 40 and the I-30 and Interstate 630 interchanges. In addition to widening and adding lanes, the project included ramp and overpass improvements. A new bridge over the Arkansas River was also constructed.

The project’s website says it was “substantially complete” in November – more than a year-and-a-half ahead of schedule.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum to mark the completion of the project. LL

