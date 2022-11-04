Interstate 30 closures planned in Arkansas

A complete closure of Interstate 30 in Little Rock, Ark., and North Little Rock, Ark., is planned in the coming days, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

An ARDOT news release said construction crews will install structural steel at the Sixth Street Bridge over I-30 in Little Rock.

Traffic from the I-30/Interstate 40 interchange in North Little Rock to Interstate 630 in Little Rock as well as I-40 traffic will not have access to I-30 westbound during this closure. I-30 eastbound will be close to traffic between I-630 and the Arkansas River Bridge, says the ADOT news release.

Depending upon weather, all lanes on I-30 will be closed from 10 p.m. on Nov. 11 through 5 a.m. on Nov. 14.

In addition, the frontage road south of I-30 will be temporarily closed between Airlane Drive and Leander Street as will the frontage road north of I-30 between Exit 116 and Bell Street, the I-30 eastbound on-ramp and I-30 westbound off-ramp, according to a KATV-TV.

The following detours will be in place during the closure.

I-30 westbound traffic:

Detour to I-430 south (Exit 147) and return to I-30.

Detour to I-440 west (Exit 159A) and return to I-30.

To access downtown North Little Rock, take Highway 365 (Exit 152) or Highway 107 (Exit 153A).

I-30 eastbound traffic:

Detour at Exit 140 and take the northbound frontage road to the 4th Street on-ramp to access the river bridge and I-30 in North Little Rock.

This closure is part of phase 1 of the 30 Crossing Project, which will enhance one of the most traveled roads in Arkansas by increasing capacity and improving traveler safety, says the Connecting Arkansas Program website.

An interactive map with long-term as well as permanent travel impacts is available on the project website.

The state DOT has also created a video illustrating the project. LL

