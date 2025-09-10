International to test autonomous fleet operations

Texas has become a hot spot for autonomous trucks with yet another company announcing its intentions to test an autonomous fleet there.

Since April, Aurora Innovation has deployed driverless trucks between Dallas and Houston, a Texas manufacturer partnered with J.B. Hunt and Bot Auto on a pilot program and Daimler Truck North America expanded its autonomous vehicle partnership with Aeva, to name just a few developments.

Federal guidelines were updated in June and again in September to “modernize” the deployment of autonomous vehicles and “eliminate redundant requirements.”

“Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards were written for vehicles with human drivers and need to be updated for autonomous vehicles,” NHTSA Chief Counsel Peter Simshauser said. “Removing these requirements will reduce costs and enhance safety. NHTSA is committed to supporting the safe development of advanced technologies and advancing a new era of transportation.”

As of Monday, Sept. 8, International Motors LLC is launching customer fleet trials with its autonomous on-highway tractor on Interstate 35 between Laredo, Texas and Dallas through a partnership with PlusAI.

The trials will be managed from International’s autonomous hub in San Antonio with a driver monitoring operations, the Lisle, Ill.-based company confirmed.

International said its second-generation autonomous vehicle has an updated sensor suite and computer as well as the latest autonomous driving software from PlusAI.

“This pilot program is a big step toward seamless digital operations that are designed to deliver an exceptional customer experience,” said Tobias Glitterstam, chief strategy and transformation officer at International. “By working hand-in-hand with our customers, we are proving the commercial viability of autonomous technologies and providing innovative solutions that improve safety, efficiency and the bottom line.”

Gauging the viability of hub-to-hub operations, incorporating feedback and refining autonomous solutions are among the objectives of these trials. International said it aims to enable safer, more efficient logistics that seamlessly integrate into real-world freight operations.

“Deep customer collaboration is essential to understanding how autonomous systems can optimize freight routes, enhance safety and lower operating costs,” said James Cooper, International’s director of autonomous business development.

Meanwhile, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has been vocal about the federal government needing to create rules regarding autonomous technology.

“The federal government must require companies to provide data detailing the performance of their vehicles, including mandatory testing, safety and crash reporting requirements,” OOIDA wrote in August. “This will give the public direct and easy access to performance information about vehicles they share the road with.” LL

