International Roadcheck uncovers over 1,000 violations in Wyoming

The results are in for the Cowboy State from this year’s Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International Roadcheck campaign.

This year’s blitz took place May 16-18. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 468 inspections were conducted across the state during the campaign. Officials say a total of 1,061 violations were discovered during the process.

As a result of those inspections, WHP reports that 43 Drivers, roughly 9%, and 143 Vehicles, just over 30%, were placed out-of-service due to critical violations.

“We’d really like to congratulate those drivers who received one of the 84 CVSA decals that were issued,” Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post. “You drivers are a great help to highway safety and we appreciate it!”

Started in 1988, International Roadcheck is a program of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

During the 72-hour inspection and enforcement campaign, CVSA-certified inspectors in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. conduct inspections of commercial motor vehicles and drivers at weigh and inspection stations, designated inspection areas, and along roadways. For this year’s blitz, inspectors specifically focused on two aspects of vehicle safety: anti-lock braking systems and cargo securement.

If the inspector identifies a critical vehicle violation, the vehicle will be ordered out-of-service and is not be allowed to operate until the identified conditions have been corrected. Additionally, drivers may be put out of service for violations such as not possessing a valid or necessary operating license or exhibiting signs of impairment. Vehicles that pass a Level I or Level V Inspection without any critical vehicle violations may receive a CVSA decal, which is valid for three months.

The Alliance says an average of 15 trucks or buses are inspected every minute across North America during Roadcheck events. During last year’s International Roadcheck, 58,287 inspections were conducted in North America.

Other upcoming 2023 CVSA inspection events:

Operation Safe Driver Week – July 9 – July 15

Brake Safety Week – August 20 – 26

During CVSA’s recent unannounced Brake Safety Day, conducted on April 19, a total of 6,829 commercial motor vehicles were inspected throughout North America. The alliance says inspectors found brake-related critical vehicle inspection items on 11.3% of the vehicles inspected, placing 773 commercial motor vehicles out-of-service until the violations were corrected. LL