Insurance increase would be arbitrary, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says

A 167% increase to minimum insurance requirement for motor carriers would be an unnecessary burden on the nation’s livestock producers, a representative of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said.

Based out of Centennial, Colo., the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is part of a coalition of more than 60 organizations opposed to a measure in the House highway bill that would increase truckers’ minimum liability insurance from $750,000 to $2 million. The NCBA is the nation’s largest and oldest trade association representing the U.S. beef cattle industry. It represents more than 250,000 producers.

“It’s an arbitrary increase,” said Allison Rivera, executive director of government affairs for the NCBA. “It’s a burden on our members with no direct ties to an increase in safety. Livestock haulers are less than 1% of the trucks on the road, and we already maintain a very high level of safety, because we are moving live haul. Our livestock haulers are highly trained and have to be very cognizant of what’s going on in the back of the trailer for their safety, the safety of everyone on the road and the safety of the animals.

“If it had something to do with safety, our members would probably be supportive, but there is no correlation to an increase in safety.”

Economic impact

The Truck Insurance Coalition, which is led by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and includes dozens of organizations in the trucking, agriculture, construction, manufacturing, materials and towing industries, says the increase would negatively affect the overall economy.

“Increasing minimum liability coverage would harm all businesses transporting property, not just long-haul trucking operations,” the Truck Insurance Coalition wrote to lawmakers last month. “As illustrated by the diversity of our coalition, the impact would be felt in many sectors of the economy that have been working to help our nation recover from the COVID-19 pandemic … This policy clearly does not belong in legislation that is designed to support economic recovery and encourage growth.”

The coalition cites an FMCSA commissioned report that showed that the current minimum insurance requirement adequately covered more than 99% of the crashes. Rivera said an “arbitrary” increase is not what cattle producers need as they try to keep the nation fed and recover from the economic downturn that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Any time the input costs on my guys are increased – no matter what that input increase looks like – that affects their bottom line, and that pushes people out of business,” Rivera said. “Something like this brings no safety benefit and is just an added cost during a time when small businesses are trying to stay afloat.”

Construction costs

The concern over the minimum insurance increase isn’t limited to truckers or livestock producers. Earlier this week, a representative of the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association told Land Line that the proposed insurance hike would cause the cost of road construction projects to increase at every level.

“We see it as impacting the entire infrastructure community,” said Nile Elam, director of government affairs for Alexandria, Va.-based NSSGA. “Construction costs will go up … At the end of the day, taxpayers will lose out because the projects will cost more.

