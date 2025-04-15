Inspections, repairs on Pennsylvania bridges start this week

April 15, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

Deck repair on an Interstate 76 bridge as well as inspections on eight toll bridges in Pennsylvania are among construction projects scheduled for this week.

Periodic lane closures and delays should be expected, state transportation officials said.

According to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, inspections of the Milford-Montague, Delaware Water Gap, Portland-Columbia, Easton-Phillipsburg, Interstate 78, New Hope-Lambertville, Scudder Falls and Trenton-Morrisville toll bridges are annual in nature.

“The inspections guide the commission in identifying structural, operation and safety issues that need to be addressed by the agency’s maintenance crews or through future capital projects,” the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said in a news release.

Travel impacts should be minor, the commission added.

Find updated traffic information nationwide on this Land Line resources page.

Nearly 5 miles of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) are being resurfaced and repaired as part of a nearly $38 million project. Deck repair scheduled for Tuesday, April 15 through Friday, April 18 is among those improvements.

PennDOT is advising motorists to allow extra time when traveling through this area during the scheduled closure, as “significant backups and delays will occur.”

More than 20 bridges will be addressed by the I-76 project in Philadelphia and the surrounding region.

Additional information about this or any other Pennsylvania transportation project is available on the state Department of Transportation’s website. LL

Read more coverage of Pennsylvania news.

